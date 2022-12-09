Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Price Target at $15.38

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 720.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 154,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 135,709 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 33.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 64,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.24. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

