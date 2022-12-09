Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 32.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

