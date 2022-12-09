Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HWBK opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

