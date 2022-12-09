Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

