First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $153.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.55. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter worth about $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in First Community by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

