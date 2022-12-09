Reviewing American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Empiric Student Property’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.30 billion 8.94 $189.09 million $0.60 54.95 Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.5% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Empiric Student Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 15.90% 3.55% 2.14% Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent and Empiric Student Property, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 5 11 0 2.69 Empiric Student Property 0 1 0 0 2.00

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus target price of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Empiric Student Property on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

