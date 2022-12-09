Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of CYRN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52. Cyren has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyren in the first quarter worth $59,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the first quarter valued at $426,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

