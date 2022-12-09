Comparing KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) & Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KVH Industries and Satellogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $171.77 million 1.15 -$9.76 million $1.03 10.04 Satellogic $4.25 million 106.54 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

KVH Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries 12.05% -4.37% -3.35% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares KVH Industries and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.5% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KVH Industries and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

KVH Industries presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.73%. Satellogic has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given KVH Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Satellogic.

Volatility and Risk

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Satellogic on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity as a service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. It also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

