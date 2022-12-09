FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Price Performance

FedNat stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332,861.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedNat

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.95% of FedNat worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

