Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $33.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

