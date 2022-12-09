Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $33.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
