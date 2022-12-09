Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) PT at $96.33

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Shares of IBP opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

