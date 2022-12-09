StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

About Forward Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

