Cowen Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,120 shares of company stock worth $648,176 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

