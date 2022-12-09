Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.