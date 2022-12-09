Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

