Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.21. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

