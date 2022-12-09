Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

