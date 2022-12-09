JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Target Price to €7.45

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.55 ($7.95) to €7.45 ($7.84) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.95) to €6.40 ($6.74) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.95) to €6.70 ($7.05) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

