Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 16.5 %
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.82. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
