MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) versus Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Financial Review

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MKS Instruments and Senseonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments $2.95 billion 1.90 $551.40 million $7.67 10.97 Senseonics $13.68 million 39.16 -$302.47 million N/A N/A

MKS Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

MKS Instruments has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MKS Instruments and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments 13.31% 19.14% 9.97% Senseonics 1,450.19% -195.50% 71.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of MKS Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of MKS Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MKS Instruments and Senseonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments 0 3 5 0 2.63 Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

MKS Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $128.18, indicating a potential upside of 52.33%. Given MKS Instruments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than Senseonics.

Summary

MKS Instruments beats Senseonics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products. Its Light & Motion segment offers laser products, such as continuous wave and pulsed nanosecond, diode and diode-pumped solid-state, and fiber laser technologies; and photonics products comprising motion control, optical tables and vibration isolation systems, photonic instruments, optics and optical assemblies, opto-mechanical components, temperature sensing products for wafer fabrication systems, and laser and LED measurement products, including laser power and energy meters, laser beam profilers, and optical and photonic subsystems. Its Equipment & Solutions segment provides laser-based systems for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, including flexible interconnect PCB processing systems and high-density interconnect solutions for rigid PCB manufacturing and substrate processing, and multi-layer ceramic capacitor test systems. It serves semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research, and defense markets. It sells its products and services through its direct sales organization, independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as through its websites and product catalogs. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

