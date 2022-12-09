DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

DTEA stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.77. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

