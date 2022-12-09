Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $106.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -256.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 202.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AeroVironment by 227.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

