Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Price Target to C$1.10

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aclara Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Aclara Resources Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of ARAAF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Aclara Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Aclara Resources Company Profile

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration of rare-earth metals in Chile. The company also involved in the exploration and development of rare earth mineral resources with approximately 451,985 hectares of mining concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

