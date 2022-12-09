National Bank Financial Increases Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$5.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.
Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
