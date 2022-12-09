abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Raised to GBX 160 at Credit Suisse Group

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.38) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 184 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

