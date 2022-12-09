Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given New SEK 210 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,066,000 after buying an additional 124,689 shares during the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.