Oppenheimer Downgrades Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHLGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACHL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

