Oppenheimer Downgrades Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACHL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Achilles Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

