Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by Williams Trading to Hold

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Williams Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Williams Trading’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $808.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wolverine World Wide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after buying an additional 969,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 838,060 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $16,264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.