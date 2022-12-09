Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by Williams Trading to Hold

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Williams Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Williams Trading’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.
NYSE WWW opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $808.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.
