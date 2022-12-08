Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $69,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

