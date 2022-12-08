Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Insider Activity

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $7,418,284. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $388.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $684.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.