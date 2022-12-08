Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $249.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day moving average is $203.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.