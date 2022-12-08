Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

