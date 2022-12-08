Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $66.22, but opened at $64.70. Five9 shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,000 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

Five9 Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 385,846 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

