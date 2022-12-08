PDT Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $292.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

