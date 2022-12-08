State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,233,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $1,495,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $145.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,215,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.