Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.78% of Moody’s worth $1,886,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

MCO stock opened at $290.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.