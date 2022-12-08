Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Invitation Homes worth $62,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.18 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

