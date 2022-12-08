Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 999 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.38 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.06.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

