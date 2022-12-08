The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,647,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,887,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,361,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

