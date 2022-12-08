PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,329 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.98 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

