Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,673,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,795 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.16% of Monster Beverage worth $1,545,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,532 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.