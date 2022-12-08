AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,552,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $1,870,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after acquiring an additional 779,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $95,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.95.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

