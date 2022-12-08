State Street Corp Sells 495,328 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,667,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495,328 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,973,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 87.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $157.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $173.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.39 and its 200 day moving average is $142.71. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

