Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 18,987 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $21,812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,461.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,295.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,255.33.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

