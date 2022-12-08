Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.