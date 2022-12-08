Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,302 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Five9 worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $576,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $576,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $1,243,000 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.