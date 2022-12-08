Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

PRU opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

