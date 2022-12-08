State Street Corp Has $1.37 Billion Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,108,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.68% of Coterra Energy worth $1,369,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

