State Street Corp Has $1.52 Billion Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ventas worth $1,519,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth $670,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Ventas by 11.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.36, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

