VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $1,560,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

