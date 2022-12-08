State Street Corp Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.79% of American Water Works worth $1,566,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $153.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

